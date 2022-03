NEWS YOU CAN USE: Dietitians Explain Just How Long It Takes Vitamin D to Work in Your Body.

Previously: Vitamin D Deficiency Linked to Increased Risk of COVID Infection and More Severe Symptoms.

I’ve been taking 5000iu of D3 daily for more years than I can remember, and on Glenn’s advice, a double dose during the winter months. So far, no COVID, despite my determination to catch the damn thing and get it over it.