March 21, 2022

POOR INTELLIGENCE, POOR PLANNING, POOR EXECUTION: We Think We Know Why Russia’s Invasion Of Ukraine Has Stopped.

According to the British Ministry of Defense, the perpetual logistical woes of the Russian military continue to beset the faltering Russian invasion.

Russian commanders are also reluctant or incapable of cross-country maneuvering, and, as a result, they are restricted on roads, making the life of the Ukrainian defenders that much easier.

The Ukrainian land is also fighting the invaders.

Melting snow is giving way to bogs of mud that can stop even the most advanced tanks and infantry fighting vehicles.

Indeed, the supply problems of the invading Russian forces are so serious that frontline units lack basic essentials, such as food, ammunition, and fuel.

“Russian forces have made minimal progress this week. . . Incessant Ukrainian counterattacks are forcing Russia to divert large number of troops to defend their own supply lines. This is severely limiting Russia’s offensive potential. . .Ukrainian forces around Kyiv and Mykolaiv continue to frustrate Russian attempts to encircle the cities.