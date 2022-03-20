March 20, 2022

MEGYN KELLY SLAMS LIA THOMAS: This ‘Is Not The Women’s Champion’ And Has ‘Some Nerve’ Pretending To Be.

Kelly criticized Penn swimmer, Lia Thomas, a biological male who identifies as a female, after Thomas took first place in the NCAA Women’s Swimming Championship 500 yard freestyle race on Thursday.

“This is a farce,” the host of the Sirius XM “The Megyn Kelly Show” podcast tweeted Friday to her million of followers.

“Lia Thomas is not the women’s champion and has some nerve standing there pretending to be,” she added. “There is a way to allow TG [Transgender] rights without decimating women’s sports. This ain’t it.”

The former Fox News host’s post included a Daily Mail article with a photo taken on the medal podium showing Thomas standing in first place next to second place winner University of Virginia swimmer Emma Weyant followed by University of Texas swimmer Erica Sullivan. In the photo it couldn’t be more clear the difference in size between the biological male vis-a-vis Weyant and Sullivan.