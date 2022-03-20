March 20, 2022

DISPATCHES FROM THE WORLD OF METRIC FOOTBALL: Protester ties himself to goalpost during Premier League match.

An ecological protester forced a stoppage in play and took center stage during a Premier League soccer match on Thursday night.

The man bound himself against a goalpost at Everton’s Goodison Park, wearing a bright orange shirt that read “Just Stop Oil.” A web address to the Facebook page of an ecological group bearing the same name was seen in white lettering on the shirt.

He stood with a zip-tie around his neck as officials rushed the area. The soccer match was halted for approximately eight minutes, according to The Mirror.