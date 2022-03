JOHN NOLTE: The Corporate Media Owe Emma-Jo Morris an Apology. “Almost 18 months after the New York Post ran the story about Hunter Biden’s laptop, on Thursday, the far-left New York Times admitted the story was true — that the laptop was real, that the contents of the laptop as reported out by the New York Post were real. Please note that I used the word ‘admitted,’ not ‘confirmed,’ or ‘verified.’ That’s an important distinction.”