March 19, 2022

ANNALS OF LEFTIST AUTOPHAGY: Chris Cuomo is burning down CNN. And he’s taking Don Lemon with him.

Exhibit No. 1 for the plaintiff is Don Lemon, the CNN host whom Cuomo used to refer to as his “brother.” (Which is rich given how quick Cuomo was to nuke journalistic ethics to bail out his brother Andrew, the former New York governor.)

In November, actor Jussie Smollett testified under oath that Lemon had tipped him off that police in Chicago didn’t buy his claim that a pair of MAGA-hat wearing thugs had emerged from a snowstorm to beat him up and wrap a rope around his neck.

ow, in Lemon’s defense, hardly anyone outside the corridors of CNN believed Smollett’s saga when the fable was first told. It shouldn’t have been shocking to learn that Chicago cops, who hear more credible yarns from truant eighth-graders, had their doubts.

But I digress. Don Lemon’s decision as a self-confessed journalist to alert Smollett that the cops were on to him was an ethical breach almost as bad as helping a politician – who just happens to be your brother – cobble together a defense against sexual harassment allegations.

“Intervening in the ongoing investigation by texting Smollett was an inexcusable breach of ethics,” Cuomo’s lawyers wrote in the arbitration filing. “Yet CNN did nothing; Lemon was not disciplined in any way.”

Inexcusable breach of ethics. Employer looks the other way. Cuomo knows all about such things.