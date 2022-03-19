March 19, 2022
JIM TREACHER: Trump Was Right About Hunter Biden’s Laptop:
[Leslie] Stahl was 100% certain there was no substance to the story about Hunter’s laptop, because she didn’t want to believe it. Trump was saying it, so it must’ve been false. That’s just good journalism right there, Leslie.
If you hate me for refusing to kiss Trump’s ring, you’ll just have to keep on hating me because I’ve never voted for him and I never will. But he was right about this, and pretending he was wrong is dishonest.1
The mainstream media and Silicon Valley lied and suppressed the story of Hunter Biden’s laptop because they knew it would hurt his father’s chances in the election. They wanted Trump out of office more than they wanted the truth. They won’t admit it because they’re dishonest, but they can’t stop us from reminding them.2
Trump got this one right, guys. You’re not helping anybody by denying it. You’re only preserving your precarious place in the media ecosystem.
And we see you.
As Michael Goodwin of the New York Post writes, “It took the Gray Lady nearly 17 months to grudgingly concede even a fraction of what New York Post readers learned in October 2020. Of course, Times readers would have learned all that too if their paper were still in the news business instead of being a running dog for Democrats.”
