March 18, 2022

MEANWHILE, OVER AT VODKAPUNDIT: Pelosi Reads Terrible Bono Poem for St. Patrick’s Day, Ukraine. “Far be it from me to pick on an elderly woman twice in one week, but Nancy Pelosi just won’t leave the world alone for that long.”

Posted by Stephen Green at 12:01 pm
