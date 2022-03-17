March 17, 2022

WHO’S ZOOMING WHO? Portland’s Mayor Rethinks Rules After Comedians Troll Him Again During Zoom Meeting.

A beanie-wearing Millennial began, “Can you hear me?” When Wheeler told him yes, he began. Like a buffet meal where you can pick only the best treats, the speaker chose the most important issues of the day and delivered a delectable woke word salad.

“These right-wingers are trying to infiltrate Portland. And you know, I see Portland and Seattle as cities of artists.” He began to describe burning cars and graffiti as “art.” He continued, “And, you know, the only way to end this Ukraine thing … is if we can all do our part to get vaccinated. Cuz there’s so many people that are still not vaccinated. My grandmother was 95-years-old and she died because those around her refused to get vaccinated because they’re science deniers.” He held up a finger to tick off his point and then continued, “conspiracy theorists – they think it’s some sort of de-population goal by Bill Gates…” He wasn’t done with the Microsoft founder. “Bill Gates is a doctor and he is a medical professional.” He complained about Dr. Fauci “not getting any media coverage.”

Finally, “we should be praying for Ukraine and we should be getting vaccinated at the same time! I’m sickened that I had to go to Israel for my fourth booster shot.”

With a minute left he began a rant about “police brutality,” failing to save Breonna Taylor, and then ended with “on another positive note, George Floyd has been clean and sober for two years now.”

Of course, George Floyd’s death sparked months of Antifa and Black Lives Matter riotings in Portland, causing untold millions in damage.

That was a bridge too far.

“Time’s up,” said far-Left commissioner JoAnn Hardesty with two seconds remaining. Said Wheeler, “we need to rethink communications, colleagues. It’s really becoming a forum for no apparent reason. It’s really unfortunate what’s going on here.”

No, it’s not. They’re just getting a look at themselves and their superciliousness in the mirror and don’t like it.