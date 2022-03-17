March 17, 2022

SEAHAWKS’ PETE CARROLL: I’ve Talked With Kaepernick, and He Deserves Another Chance to Be an NFL Slave.

The Seahawks are looking for a quarterback, and Carroll said Wednesday: “I thought about another guy,” Carroll said. “You can ask questions about Colin Kaepernick. I know. You’re going to ask me, so let me just put it out there. He contacted me the other day. Said, ‘Hey, I’d like to get a shot. I’m working out.’ He sent me some videos. Next thing I know, he’s working out with Tyler Lockett. I don’t know how that happened. Does that guy deserve a second shot? I think he does. Somewhere. I don’t know if it’s here. I don’t know where it is. I don’t know if it’s even in football. I don’t know.”

A tepid expression of interest at best, but if Carroll thinks Kaepernick deserves another shot, he may be the one to make it happen. Kaepernick is the best-known mediocre (at best) quarterback in the history of the NFL: the San Francisco 49ers won two and lost six with him at the helm in 2015, and in 2016, Kaepernick was even worse, leading the 49ers to only one win against ten losses. He is 34 years old. Ordinarily, a quarterback with that kind of record would be looking into sportscasting at this point, but Kaepernick has made a name for himself with his far-Left off-field activities, and it is because he is a notorious Leftist, not in spite of that fact, that he might get another shot now.

Ben Shapiro explained why on Twitter Tuesday before Carroll revealed that he was interested in Kaepernick: “Honestly, I would love to see someone sign him and start him. Do it. Seriously, if you’re the Lions, you sign him and start him, the entire media fetes you for your bravery, you earn the eyeballs of a nation that couldn’t care less about you, and you simultaneously get to tank for a first round pick. Or alternatively, he shocks everyone and is good, and it’s the most incredible story in sports. There is essentially no business downside to signing him.”