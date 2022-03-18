March 18, 2022

PJ MEDIA VIP ROUNDUP: Don’t forget that VODKAPUNDIT promo code if you’ve been thinking of joining us.

Megan Fox: Idaho on Fire: Alleged Medical Kidnapping of Baby Cyrus Sparks Political Showdown. “A case involving the seizure of a 10-month-old called Baby Cyrus by child welfare officials and St. Jude Hospital in Idaho after a cancelled appointment has ignited a major political storm that has reached the governor’s office.”

Kevin Downey Jr: 5 Insane Lies Liberals Really Believe. “Why do die-hard libs always take the crazy bait? Because they need to believe they are better than you, you bigoty trans-homo-Islamo-Beto-phobe. They chomp on the insanity because if they don’t, they will be booted from the Kool-aid kids club, just like any other cult.”

Yours Truly with an open letter for Biden: The Things You Can and Cannot Get Done with a 50/50 Senate, You Dumb*ss.