March 18, 2022

YES. NEXT QUESTION? Do parents have right to know kids’ identities? “‘Parents are not entitled to know their kids’ identities,’ Wisconsin teachers were told in a February training session. ‘That knowledge must be earned.'”

Posted by Stephen Green at 11:44 am
