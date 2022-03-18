March 18, 2022
YES. NEXT QUESTION? Do parents have right to know kids’ identities? “‘Parents are not entitled to know their kids’ identities,’ Wisconsin teachers were told in a February training session. ‘That knowledge must be earned.'”
