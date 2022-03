THIS BIDEN SCHEME IS COSTING TAXPAYERS BIG TIME BUT MOSTLY HELPING DOCTORS, LAWYERS: New Analysis. “Proponents of so-called ‘student debt cancellation’ typically paint it as much-needed relief for struggling Americans. In reality, it’s a taxpayer-financed bailout for relatively affluent college graduates. (Who, in a pure coincidence, overwhelmingly vote Democrat). You don’t have to take my word for it. We just got more stunning proof that this policy mostly benefits the well-off.”