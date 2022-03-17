March 17, 2022

ANNALS OF LEFTIST AUTOPHAGY: Chris Cuomo’s $125M CNN Lawsuit Contains Stunning Corruption Allegations.

But then things get sexy and revealing… The way I’m reading it is that in order to prove he did not violate CNN’s standards and practices and was therefore unlawfully terminated, Cuomo pretty much comes out and says CNN has no professional ethics. To make this case, he basically says, Hey, everyone was doing it, including the people in charge!

CNN has a long-established pattern and practice of selectively enforcing its policies based on cynical calculations of public perception. Indeed, CNN fostered a culture in which “exceptions” to the network’s standards and practices were routinely sanctioned, and that culture began at the top with Zucker and Gollust. As long as CNN’s ratings would not be hurt, Zucker and Gollust were more than willing to overlook major transgressions by CNN personalities such as Don Lemon and Jake Tapper, or even to engage in blatant misconduct themselves.

Cuomo then — tee hee — names names…