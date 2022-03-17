March 17, 2022

THE GRAY LADY WILL SELL NO BAD NEWS ABOUT DEMOCRATS UNTIL ITS TIME: Almost Two Years after 2020 Election, the New York Times Discovers Hunter Biden Laptop and Corruption Investigations Are Real.

If you are really industrious, you can dig 20 pages into the A section of today’s New York Times and find a 1,700-word news story by three of its top reporters, relating that the Justice Department’s investigation of President Biden’s son, Hunter, is not merely a tax-matter. Turns out that prosecutors are probing his penchant for cashing in on his father’s political influence, through payments by overseas entities for which he did not register as a foreign agent. Well, I’ll be damned! Even better, if you wade 23 paragraphs into the story, you will learn that prosecutors are examining emails between Biden and his business associates that come from “a cache of files that appears to have come from a laptop abandoned by Mr. [Hunter] Biden in a Delaware repair shop.” You don’t say.

Funny how this keeps happening at the Times whenever there is bad news involving a prominent Democrat. As Byron York wrote on September 24th, 2008:

Today is a red-letter day for the New York Times. For the first time, the paper has reported in its news section that the Rev. Jeremiah Wright once uttered the phrase “God damn America.” Wright’s comments were widely reported and widely discussed beginning with an ABC News report six months ago. Barack Obama even had to give a much-publicized speech because of those words, and others. But the newspaper of record has never seen fit to publish Wright’s quote in its news pages. Until today.

Similarly, it took the Gray Lady a whole year to discover the “Luv Guv’s” crimes and misdemeanors in 2020:

The Times’ article on Cuomo preceded his defenestration by New York’s attorney general. It will be curious to see what becomes of their reporting on Hunter.

UPDATE: On his Facebook page, Michael Walsh writes, “It’s important for you civilians to know how to read the secret messages encoded in Pravda’s ‘news’ stories. Its admission that — surprise!! — the Hunter Biden laptop stories were all, of course, true is a signal to Dems that the Big Guy is now expendable.”

(Updated and bumped.)