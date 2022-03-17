March 17, 2022

GOOD RIDDANCE TO DR. FAUCI:

Should Covid rear its head in the US again, the White House would do itself a favor by keeping Fauci sidelined. He hasn’t done much to help the country react rationally to the possibility of a rising case rate — and he has remained defensively stubborn on the possible origins concerning the virus in China (he still claims the likely origin is zoonotic, despite a lack of evidence to support that thesis).

Most likely, the next time we will hear from Fauci will be when Congress convenes a 9/11-style commission on the pandemic, which was suggested earlier this week. He will get his talking points in about speaking for “the Science,” combative senators like Rand Paul will get their soundbites, the media will have a field day with the food fight. None of it will get us any closer to answers about how the pandemic happened, or why the CDC and Fauci changed their message in the name of science, sometimes almost overnight.

Anthony Fauci has quietly returned to the shady world of gain-of-function and dual-use-of-concern viral research, at least until the next pandemic. Don’t complain about him being gone.