«
»

March 17, 2022

WHERE’S HUNTER, FAT? Hunter Biden’s infamous laptop confirmed in New York Times report.

Related: Blue-checked investigative journo might want to change jobs after reading NYT’s Hunter Biden story and confessing that ‘he didn’t see this coming.’

Update (from Steve):

Posted by Ed Driscoll at 12:22 pm
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.