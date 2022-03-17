WHERE’S HUNTER, FAT? Hunter Biden’s infamous laptop confirmed in New York Times report.

Update (from Steve):

During the second presidential debate, Joe Biden claimed that the election was about character and telling the truth. He then went on to blame Hunter's laptop on a Russian plot. pic.twitter.com/h7j7l1xnn4

— Hans Mahncke (@HansMahncke) March 17, 2022