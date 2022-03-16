March 16, 2022

ROGER SIMON: William Barr and Trump’s 2024 Conundrum.

If, as predicted, the congressional elections in November are a disaster for Democrats, you can look for that party to start changing their tune, if disingenuously. They already have to some extent, Biden having sounded something like “Trump-lite” during his State of the Union address, though with none of Trump’s fire.

The challenge for Trump will be to show that he’s the true carrier of his own ideas, enough to convince at least some of the enmity crowd so deeply committed to despising his “character.”

It’s unlikely he will have any luck with William Barr, who long ago found Trump too “divisive.” But outside the Beltway, where The People live, he will have a much better chance.

I know “it’s a long way to Tipperary,” but I suspect Trump will succeed against any adversary—Biden, Newsom, or another.

Unfortunately, that’s assuming the greatest of all elephants in the room—or is it the continent: genuine electoral integrity in our country. Can we have it—or even something close— by 2024?

That one, more than anything, is up to We the People. It will be our toughest job.