March 16, 2022

JOEY, HAVE YOU EVER BEEN IN A TURKISH PRISON? Biden Makes Bizarre Comment About ‘Naked’ Blackmail That Has Everyone Talking.

“I bet everybody knows somebody…that in an intimate relationship, what happened was the guy takes a revealing picture of his naked friend, or whatever, in a compromising position and then…blackmails…,” Biden declared.

Oh, my, one of those things you never expected someone in the office to say.

Um, no, I don’t know about you, Joe, but I don’t know personally know anyone who this has happened to. So who is it that Joe Biden is speaking about here? What naked “friend” of Joe’s was caught in a compromising position and blackmailed? Or is he talking personally? Or about his son, Hunter, who seems to have been involved in all manner of sketchy activity that Joe could be blackmailed over?

What is he concentrating on, making naked cheaters a protected class now? What the heck is he talking about? Why would that be a “new civil rights cause of action”?

Maybe Biden is about to announce something that we don’t know about yet. Are we about to hear about even worse pictures on the laptop? The ones we already know about are bad enough. Blackmail material would be something else. And in case you think this is idle speculation, let’s flashback to a story I wrote last August about what Hunter Biden said on video, allegedly to a naked prostitute, about Russians having possible blackmail on him.