March 16, 2022

RUSSIA’S DESPERATE BID TO REPLACE MCDONALD’S EXPOSED — NEW CHAIN’S LOGO ‘SUSPICIOUSLY FAMILIAR:’

The decision by McDonald’s to stop serving in 850 branches across Russia stoked anger among Russia’s flailing leadership.

Vyacheslav Volodin, the Speaker of Russia’s Duma, told the parliamentary house last week: “McDonald’s announced that they are closing.

“Well, good, close down! Tomorrow there won’t be McDonald’s, but Uncle Vanya’s.”

His comments followed those of Sergey Sobyanin, Moscow’s mayor, who said that the city would allot the equivalent of £3.3million for the creation of a new Russian fast-food chain.

Yesterday, ITV reported that the Kremlin was now drafting a bill that would allow it to seize the assets of multinational companies that withdraw from Russia.

The new law provides the framework for McDonald’s stores in Russia to be requisitioned and allowed to continue trading without paying a licence fee to the brand.

The Uncle Vanya logo was filed for trademark by Russian Field-Logistics LLC.