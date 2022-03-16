March 16, 2022

MAKE AMERICA FLORIDA: DeSantis Rising in Previously Deep Blue Miami-Dade County. “Hillary Clinton carried the county by nearly 30 points in 2016. DeSantis’s Democrat opponent, Andrew Gillum, won it by almost 21% in 2018. Even President Biden won Miami-Dade by a little more than seven points. However, after a year of Democratic leadership at the national level, this Democrat stronghold could become a purple county. According to Breitbart, a new poll shows DeSantis with a +7 approval rating in Miami-Dade.”