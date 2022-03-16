March 16, 2022

DOESN’T ADVANCE THE NARRATIVE: Philadelphia Child Shot, National Media Silent For Specific Reason.

[12 year old Thomas Siderio, Jr.] is white, like most Americans shot by police, by the way, so he will not be revered like other victims of police shootings.

Folks like Siderio are killed by police at nearly double the rate each year as black people.

Dead Caucasians, however, do not score political points for perpetually angry left-wing bigots. The activists and media usually ignore their deaths because facts interrupt the outrage machine’s Big Lie that police are “systemically racist.”