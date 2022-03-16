March 16, 2022

STOCKHOLM SYNDROME: GOP Sen. Mitt Romney votes with Democrats to keep masks mandate for toddlers.

Not surprisingly, Mittens is among them.

More: When the establishment cries treason. Romney calls Tulsi Gabbard ‘treasonous’ as war becomes an excuse for the lazy. “It’s a shame, because I’m not in total agreement with Gabbard here. She and her fellow foreign policy realists were right about Iraq, Libya, Syria. But when it comes to Russia’s invasion of a sovereign country, it doesn’t seem like enough to sigh ‘I guess we shouldn’t have pushed NATO eastward’ and then go back to your breakfast croissant. America didn’t force Putin to invade Ukraine. His decision to do so was his own; it was also flatly, explicitly evil. But then that’s a discussion we can have among rational adults, free from the din of the online mob. As for Romney, I don’t know whether he considers Gabbard’s remarks to be treasonous or severely treasonous. But maybe he ought to spend a few minutes breathing into a paper bag.”