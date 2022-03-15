March 15, 2022
DOLLY PARTON BOWS OUT OF ROCK & ROLL HALL OF FAME CONTENTION:
She shared her decision on Twitter today (3/14), writing, “Even though I am extremely flattered and grateful to be nominated for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, I don’t feel that I have earned that right. I really do not want votes to be split because of me, so I must respectfully bow out.”
She added, “I do hope that the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame will understand and be willing to consider me again — if I’m ever worthy. This has, however, inspired me to put out a hopefully great Rock ‘N’ Roll album at some point in the future, which I have always wanted to do! My husband is a total Rock ‘N’ Roll freak, and has always encouraged me to do one. I wish all of the nominees good luck and thank you again for the compliment. Rock on!”
Smart move, considering that the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame would likely benefit from her inclusion far more than Parton actually would. There are curiously lots of non-rock performers in the nominations for the class of ’22, including Parton, A Tribe Called Quest, Dionne Warwick, Fela Kuti, Eminem, and arguably Carly Simon.