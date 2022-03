CHANGE: Michele Tafoya Leaves the Sports Plantation. “Americans are tired of being bullied by the left and exhausted by constant accusations of systemic racism. In fact, this is the least racist period in our country’s history. My parents and grandparents would have loved to have grown up in the America I grew up in. We are not going to be the generation that lost America. We are going to be the generation that saved it, restored it and passed it onto the next generation.”