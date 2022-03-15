«
»

March 15, 2022

DON’T GET COCKY: This Year’s Red Wave Puts New York Governorship in Play… for Real. “According to an internal poll from Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-N.Y.), the presumptive Republican gubernatorial nominee, Zeldin could beat Gov. Kathy Hochul.”

Posted by Stephen Green at 11:10 am
