March 15, 2022

Charge Cars Builds a Limited-Edition Electric Ford Mustang.

London-based technology company Charge Cars has reimagined the classic 1967 Ford Mustang Fastback into a contemporary luxury EV as its first proof of concept vehicle limited to 499 units. The engineers from Charge Cars worked closely with EV technology company Arrival, the world’s first AI racing platform Roborace, and tire manufacturer Michelin for this project.

The original combustion engine has been replaced with a 536 horsepower electric motor capable of accelerating 0 to 60 mph in 3.9 seconds. The car boasts a range of 200 miles and its DC fast charging capabilities allow its 62 kWh battery pack to charge from 20 to 80 percent in an hour.