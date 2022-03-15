March 15, 2022

HMM: Former National Security Adviser McMaster: Russia ‘Getting Desperate’ in Ukraine.

Former White House National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster told CBS News on Monday that Russia’s attacks on supply lines in Ukraine — and its claims about chemical weapons — are a “sign of weakness” that shows the country is “desperate.”

McMaster, who recently joined CBS News as a contributor on foreign policy and national security, noted, “What you’re seeing is that Russia is really getting desperate — not only with this action to try to interdict the supply routes but also with trying to lay the groundwork for, maybe, the use of chemical weapons, which is concerning.”

He also said Russia will make any attempt to interfere with humanitarian assistance to Ukraine, including attempting to intercept supplies and military equipment en route to the country.