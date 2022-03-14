March 14, 2022

21st CENTURY HEADLINES: Drag Queen Scheduled to “Entertain” Democrats at Retreat #Cancelled.

No, he wasn’t cancelled because this is inappropriate and makes the Democrats look like they’re monomaniacally obsessed with gay stuff, which is off-message when they’re trying to project that they’re monomaniacally obsessed with #FightingRussians.

He was cancelled because he had previously called Biden “senile” and a “white supremacist.”

And also noted that Biden as been accused of sexual harassment or sexual assault by eight different women.