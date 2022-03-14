March 14, 2022
21st CENTURY HEADLINES: Drag Queen Scheduled to “Entertain” Democrats at Retreat #Cancelled.
No, he wasn’t cancelled because this is inappropriate and makes the Democrats look like they’re monomaniacally obsessed with gay stuff, which is off-message when they’re trying to project that they’re monomaniacally obsessed with #FightingRussians.
He was cancelled because he had previously called Biden “senile” and a “white supremacist.”
And also noted that Biden as been accused of sexual harassment or sexual assault by eight different women.
We’ve descended into some sort of bizarre hell-world in which a drag queen called “Lady Bunny” is a voice of sanity, to coin an Insta-phrase.