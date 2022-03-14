March 14, 2022
Senate Republicans Threaten To Block New Iran Nuclear Deal. “Any new agreement that ‘does not have strong bipartisan support in Congress will not survive,’ the senators said in a statement issued Monday and provided to the White House. The lawmakers warned the administration that if it bypasses Congress and agrees to a deal without first allowing a vote in the Senate—as is required under a 2015 law—they will do ‘everything in our power to reverse it.'”
In a 50-50 Senate, I wonder what that might be.