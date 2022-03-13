March 13, 2022

WAPO COLUMNIST SAYS “FANS OF FLORIDA’S ‘DON’T SAY GAY’ BILL HAVE A NEW FAVORITE WORD: ‘GROOMING'” … and I think someone hit a nerve:

You can always tell how insular a person has become in their politics when a term that has been used regularly regarding a topic that has been in the news for years strikes them as something “new.”

“Fans of Florida’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill have a new favorite word: ‘grooming'”

Of course, people who don’t share columnist Monica Hesse’s Bryn Mawr value system have actually been using the word for some time.

Okay, I shouldn’t be so hard on Bryn Mawr. After all, it has a politically diverse student body with only around 42% identifying as “liberal” and the rest identifying as Marxists.