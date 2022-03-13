March 13, 2022

NEWS YOU CAN USE: The cost of gasoline the year you started driving.

Although this moment is amusing:

1979 Absolute gas price: $0.90 Inflation-adjusted price: $3.38 (#15 most expensive year in 85-year span) The Iranian Revolution began in January 1978, disrupting the country’s oil exportation process. Availability dropped as a consequence, but in reality, Iranian oil exportation only dropped by a small percentage. Nevertheless, the panic was enough to send gas prices around the globe skyrocketing once again. America was, for the second time in a decade, faced with high prices, long waits at the gas station, and extreme inflation. In November, the global situation worsened as the 444-day Iranian hostage crisis began. 1980 Absolute gas price: $1.25 Inflation-adjusted price: $4.14 (#5 most expensive year in 85-year span) After the oil crisis of 1979, gas prices surged once more in 1980, jumping from $0.90 to $1.25 per gallon as global oil prices peaked. Jimmy Carter’s presidency was marked by inflation, gas shortages, and international crises, and despite his 1979 “crisis of confidence” speech, Carter was defeated by Ronald Reagan.

The “despite” referencing Carter’s infamous “malaise” speech is a nice touch. No word yet if Fox Butterfield contributed to the above list.