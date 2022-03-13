March 13, 2022

ROGER KIMBALL: Kamala Harris laughs at a war.

Do you know the word “battologist”? According to the excellent Dictionary of Early English, it means “one that endlessly and uselessly repeats the same thing.” (According to Herodotus, there was a Spartan named “Battus” who stuttered, hence the word. But I digress.)

That presser got worse, much worse. In response to an earnest question to about whether the United States was willing to make “a specific allocation for Ukrainian refugees,” Harris laughed, looked at President Duda, and said, “A friend in need is a friend indeed.”

Then came the cackles. Painful, what?

That was Thursday. On Friday, she had moved on to Romania. Another presser, this time with the Romanian president Klaus Iohannis. A reporter asked, “How long should Americans expect — how long should we be bracing for — this historic inflation and some unprecedented gas prices?”

An excellent question! This is what the vice-president, she who is a heartbeat away from the most powerful office in the world, did in response to the question. First, she looked pleadingly at President Iohannis. Maybe he would save her? Just a little boost, a small lifeline?

He smiled back, but no.