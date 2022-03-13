March 13, 2022

HISTORY FORGOTTEN: Academics claim Hitler didn’t kill ethnic Germans, use chemical weapons.

While comparing Putin to Nazi Germany’s Adolf Hitler on MSNBC’s “Rachel Maddow Show,” Stanford University political science professor Michael McFaul — “a leading expert on Russia, American foreign policy, and democratic development around the world” according to his website — claimed that even as evil as the der Führer was, at least he didn’t murder his own people. Paraphrasing what a Ukrainian commentator had offered, McFaul noted a Russian journalist had said “You know, there’s one difference between Hitler, when he was coming in, and Putin: Hitler didn’t kill ethnic Germans. He didn’t kill German-speaking people.”

Elsewhere, Atlantic Council Senior Fellow and Georgetown University adjunct Anders Åslund took to Twitter to claim Putin “violates every international law there is. Hitler did not use chemical weapons. Putin is preparing to do so.” Just in case it needs to be noted, Hitler did indeed murder his own people, and one of the ways he did so was with chemical agents.

Note that McFaul “made it worse, suggesting that Jews could not be ‘ethnic Germans.’ [Editor’s note: the tweet was removed, but as they say, the internet is forever. We’ve added a second tweet, too.]”

Jerry Dunleavy has copies of the half-dozen tweets McFaul posted yesterday morning and then later deleted as the Corbynization of the Democratic Party continues apace.