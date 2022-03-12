March 12, 2022

OLD AND BUSTED: The 1619 Project.

The New Hotness? The 1917 Project! Russians Wanted the Soviet Union Back. They Got It. “Sure, Moscow hasn’t secured any of its strategic objectives in Ukraine, and Russia is sure to emerge from this conflict an isolated and diminished global power wholly dependent on rogue states for its survival. But Putin has the visuals he wanted. Today, the flag of the Soviet Union once again adorns tanks rolling into Europe, and the 1945 victory banner flies over Ukraine. The sound of dissent arising from the streets is muted amid the terrified screams of the brutalized and oppressed. The market has been tamed, and the Russian people have been rendered placid and governable once more. This is the ‘greatness’ Russians supposedly longed for. Now they have it.”