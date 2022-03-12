March 12, 2022

KAROL MARKOWICZ: Get rid of masks on planes.

Airlines have to fight back. They must be losing money, at minimum from families with small kids who can’t tolerate a face covering and so are not traveling. When a two-year-old has been yanked off an airplane for not complying with masking, that only happens in America and it only happens because our CDC is demented enough to recommend masking toddlers. Not a single other health agency in the world does this. It’s long past the time to stop listening to them and move on toward normalcy.