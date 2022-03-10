March 10, 2022

STACY MCCAIN: ‘A Difficult Midterm.’

Nice understatement from Politico:

Just after 10 p.m. Wednesday night, the House passed the $1.5 trillion omnibus bill, the first step toward averting a government shutdown and enacting Democratic spending priorities after more than 400 days operating under Trump-era budgets extended via continuing resolutions.

But the party’s joy of the occasion was short-lived, as Democratic infighting quickly gobbled up the headlines and forced a daylong delay of the bill’s consideration. . . .

Pelosi’s frustration with the situation was palpable.

“Let’s grow up about this, OK?” she steamed in her press conference Wednesday. “We’re in a legislative process. We have a deadline for keeping the government open. We have a lively negotiation. It has to be bipartisan. … You need 60 votes in the Senate.”

And . . . the issue has set the Democrats’ retreat off to a rocky start at a time when they should be unifying before a difficult midterm. “This retreat is cursed,” Pocan said.

Democrats are completely f**ked this November, and everybody knows it, which is why so many Democrats in Congress are retiring.