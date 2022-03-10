March 10, 2022
STACY MCCAIN: ‘A Difficult Midterm.’
Nice understatement from Politico:
Just after 10 p.m. Wednesday night, the House passed the $1.5 trillion omnibus bill, the first step toward averting a government shutdown and enacting Democratic spending priorities after more than 400 days operating under Trump-era budgets extended via continuing resolutions.
But the party’s joy of the occasion was short-lived, as Democratic infighting quickly gobbled up the headlines and forced a daylong delay of the bill’s consideration. . . .
Pelosi’s frustration with the situation was palpable.
“Let’s grow up about this, OK?” she steamed in her press conference Wednesday. “We’re in a legislative process. We have a deadline for keeping the government open. We have a lively negotiation. It has to be bipartisan. … You need 60 votes in the Senate.”
And . . . the issue has set the Democrats’ retreat off to a rocky start at a time when they should be unifying before a difficult midterm. “This retreat is cursed,” Pocan said.
Democrats are completely f**ked this November, and everybody knows it, which is why so many Democrats in Congress are retiring.
Don’t get cocky. As Glenn has written, “If you want to win, donate and volunteer. Winning takes work, and commenting on Internet blogs, even this one, doesn’t count.”