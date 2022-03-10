March 10, 2022

JON GABRIEL: Biden can take a bow for rising gas prices. He did that!

I didn’t use to dread pulling up to the gas pump. Now I’d rather ask my dentist for an elective root canal.

As I dumped 60 bucks into my mid-size sedan, I noticed someone had slapped one of those Biden stickers on the pump, pointing at the price and saying “I did that.”

Gas station attendants probably spend a couple hours every day scraping those off.

When President Biden took office, the national average price of regular gas was $2.38 per gallon.

Today, it’s $4.25, a 79% increase. He has repeatedly explained that this has nothing to do with his brilliant policies. It’s everyone else’s fault.

* * * * * * * *

None of this was a surprise. Biden bragged about his anti-energy campaign during the presidential campaign.

“No more drilling including offshore,” Biden said during a 2020 primary debate. “No ability for the oil industry to continue to drill, period. It ends.”

Actions have consequences; high gas prices are the predictable result.

After banning Russian oil, Biden hasn’t quite figured out how to replace it. In a little over a year, America went from energy independence to buying about 10 percent of our fuel from Putin.