March 10, 2022
JON GABRIEL: Biden can take a bow for rising gas prices. He did that!
I didn’t use to dread pulling up to the gas pump. Now I’d rather ask my dentist for an elective root canal.
As I dumped 60 bucks into my mid-size sedan, I noticed someone had slapped one of those Biden stickers on the pump, pointing at the price and saying “I did that.”
Gas station attendants probably spend a couple hours every day scraping those off.
When President Biden took office, the national average price of regular gas was $2.38 per gallon.
Today, it’s $4.25, a 79% increase. He has repeatedly explained that this has nothing to do with his brilliant policies. It’s everyone else’s fault.
* * * * * * * *
None of this was a surprise. Biden bragged about his anti-energy campaign during the presidential campaign.
“No more drilling including offshore,” Biden said during a 2020 primary debate. “No ability for the oil industry to continue to drill, period. It ends.”
Actions have consequences; high gas prices are the predictable result.
After banning Russian oil, Biden hasn’t quite figured out how to replace it. In a little over a year, America went from energy independence to buying about 10 percent of our fuel from Putin.
Hard to believe that prior to 2021, “the United States was a net exporter of oil and natural gas. When operating at capacity – which requires the cooperation of the government on a number of fronts – we have more than enough fuel to meet all of our needs. We’re just not doing what needs to be done to get it to all of the places where it’s needed. So yes, Joe Biden has significant (though not complete) control over energy prices.”
Related: The ‘cabal’ that bragged of foisting Joe Biden on us must answer for his failed presidency.
Also: 100Pcs I Did That Biden Funny Car Stickers. #Resist #CommissionEarned