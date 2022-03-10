March 10, 2022

THERE IS NO WAY THAT ANY SATIRIST CAN IMPROVE UPON REAL LIFE FOR ITS PURE ABSURDITY: USA Today “fact checks” a Babylon Bee post: Fact check: Satirical claim that Biden is selling Alaska to Russia.

The headline pictured in the Facebook post was published by The Babylon Bee, a satire website. Being Libertarian linked to the article in the post’s comments. “The deliberate and premeditated invasion of Ukraine by brutal dictator Vladimir Putin has forced the US to reassess the importance of energy independence,” The Babylon Bee wrote in its article, published March 7. “With this new resolve, the Biden Administration has taken its first step toward increasing oil production for Americans by selling Alaska back to Russia so we can start drilling for oil there again.” The Babylon Bee describes its site as “the world’s best satire site, totally inerrant in all its truth claims.” USA TODAY has previously fact-checked out-of-context headlines from the website. There is no evidence Biden said he plans to sell Alaska.

Thanks to the hard-hitting fact checkers at USA Today, America’s Newspaper of Record is now forced to fall on its sword:

I for one am shocked and disappointed that an openly satiric Website is running openly satiric headlines, and I can only hope they will do better moving forward.

(Classical allusion in headline.)