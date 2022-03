WHY IS THE LEFT SUCH A CESSPIT OF RACISM? Bernard Goldberg on Progressive Discrimination: Your kids matter, unless they’re Asian. “Whatever their intentions, it sure appears that we’re witnessing a new kind of discrimination based on race these days, one created by woke progressives, the same people who keep telling us how much they care about minority children — apparently as long as those children aren’t Asian kids who do ‘too’ well in school.”