March 10, 2022

YOUR TAX DOLLARS AT WORK: The Federal Government Spent $14 Million Getting Monkeys High, Exposé Reveals. “Not only did this experiment violate federal law by not reporting the spending, but it was also inefficient. If scientists wanted to study the effects of marijuana on human fertility and menstrual cycles, they could have conducted experiments with humans. Recreational marijuana is legal in Oregon, so there would have been no shortage of volunteers to track the effects.”

Where’s the graft in that?