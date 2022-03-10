March 10, 2022

YES: I’ll Take Trump’s Gas Prices Over Biden’s ‘Roaring Economy’ Any Day.

It’s almost comical to consider how Biden proudly and delusionally compared himself to his predecessor, under whom gas prices lived in the $2.00 territory — especially when you consider that Trump’s predictions about Biden being a presidential disaster have proved to be spot-on.

Donald Trump’s tax cuts only helped the rich, Biden said during his address, and now anyone earning less than $400,000 a year doesn’t have to pay any more in taxes. Buying American products is a priority, he added, and my tax plan will lower costs. Oh, and our economy has roared back since my administration took the reins.

Americans didn’t need Glenn Kessler fact-checking these statements to rightly conclude that they’re lies; they feel it at work, the grocery store, and the gas pump. The exorbitant price of fuel sure doesn’t feel like the result of a “made in America” pledge, nor does it feel like a tax cut or a roaring economy.

Even more laughable than Biden’s obvious Pinocchios, however, is how right our ex-president was about the realities of what a Biden presidency would bring.