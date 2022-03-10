March 10, 2022

YOU’RE GONNA NEED A MUCH BIGGER BLOG: The big problem with the cryptocurrency regulations Biden just signed. “Bitcoin’s independence is due to its decentralization and complicated blockchain technology. Understanding the nuances of that technology isn’t important for those outside the industry, but it’s just important to know that, when properly stored, Bitcoin is non-confiscatable. In other words, the government can’t seize it or take it away from you. It can’t ban ‘problematic’ people from Bitcoin. It can’t seize your assets if they are held in Bitcoin. (Held properly !) Is it any wonder the federal government is moving to crack down on crypto? Just don’t fall for the Biden administration’s spin about how its forthcoming regulatory apparatus is to ‘protect consumers’ from cryptocurrency. It’s much more likely motivated by the federal government’s desire to keep our currency and financial freedom firmly under its control.”