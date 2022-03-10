March 10, 2022

PJ MEDIA VIP ROUNDUP: Don’t forget that VODKAPUNDIT promo code if you’ve been thinking of joining us.

Megan Fox: Every Time a Patriotic Country Boy Says ‘No’ to Foreign Wars, Adam Kinzinger Cries. “Something is happening, and the World War III advocates don’t like it one bit. UFC fighter Bryce Mitchell is trending on Twitter and was invited on Tucker Carlson after his remarks on the Russian war went viral. For some reason, sports reporters thought it was a good idea to ask an athlete what he thinks about the Russia/Ukraine conflict. They weren’t prepared for the answer they got.”

Robert Spencer: The Top Ten Scapegoats Biden Has Blamed for His Failures. “Since he started pretending to be president, Biden has blamed an endless series of scapegoats for his steadily spreading dumpster fire. It’s virtually everyone’s fault but his, and he has consistently made sure that Americans have a steady and sober regard for the suffering of their noble, selfless, heroic president, constantly let down by venal, self-serving opportunists and worse.”

Yours Truly: ‘The Batman’ Review: Almost a Masterpiece, Sometimes Frustrating. “Starring the unfairly maligned Robert Pattinson (from those awful Twilight movies), The Batman dares to have ‘The World’s Greatest Detective’ do what no Batman movie had him do before: Actual detective work.”

Plus: It’s the Return of Florida Man Friday.