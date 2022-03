ERNEST SHACKLETON’S SHIP ENDURANCE, WHICH SANK IN 1915 NEAR ANTARCTICA, HAS BEEN FOUND: “The Falklands Maritime Heritage Trust confirmed on Wednesday that the search expedition, known as Endurance22, located the wreck of Endurance at nearly 10,000 feet underwater in the Weddell Sea, located east of the Antarctic Peninsula. The team of researchers, technicians and others worked from a South African vessel.”