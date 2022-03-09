March 9, 2022
UKRAINE WAR: An (Almost) Complete Collection of Everything We’re Doing Wrong. “The Ukraine War isn’t going well for anybody, but it seems like the country making the biggest mistakes is the biggest country not even fighting there.”
UKRAINE WAR: An (Almost) Complete Collection of Everything We’re Doing Wrong. “The Ukraine War isn’t going well for anybody, but it seems like the country making the biggest mistakes is the biggest country not even fighting there.”
As an Amazon Associate,
I earn from qualifying purchases.