RAIDER DEVELOPMENT HAS PROGRESSED SURPRISINGLY WELL: The First B-21 Raider Is Being Tested at a Top-Secret Air Force Manufacturing Plant. “The B-21 is set to be revealed to the public later this year. Its first flight has been pushed back from December 2021 to sometime in mid-2022, but that’s a minor setback for such an ambitious program. Currently, there are six B-21s in various stages of production at the Air Force’s secret Plant 42 in Antelope Valley, California.”