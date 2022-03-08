March 8, 2022

TRUNALIMUNUMAPRZURE! These Congressman Did Not Deserve What Joe Biden Said About Them During His Texas Visit.

President Joe Biden has arrived in North Texas as he plans to talk with veterans and their caregivers and push for more help for members of the military who face health problems after exposure to burn pits.

Biden and Veterans Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough will meet with veterans and caregivers at the Fort Worth VA Clinic.

Biden will call on Congress to send him a bill that protects veterans who face health consequences after burn pit exposure. The House last week passed a bill that would provide VA health care to millions of Iraq and Afghanistan veterans who meet that criteria.

Yet, it’s what Biden said about Reps. Colin Allred (D-TX), Marc Veasey (D-TX), and Jake Ellzey (R-TX) is rather…problematic. Biden said that two of the congressmen, Veasey and Allred, look like they can play basketball; both men are black. He added that Congressman Ellzey looks like a dude who would bomb you. I’m not kidding.