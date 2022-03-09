March 9, 2022

EVERYTHING IS GOING SWIMMINGLY (RUSSIA EDITION): Kremlin officials ‘privately denounce’ Putin’s ‘clusterf**k invasion’ as officials warn cornered Russian leader could use small NUKES on Ukrainian cities in worst-case scenario with his forces bogged down in snow and -20C freeze on the way.

And:

One very smart contact who knows about such things currently puts the odds of Putin using a tactical nuke at 60%, another contact — just as smart, just as knowledgeable — says “No way.”

Really, nobody knows but Putin and he probably doesn’t even know yet.