March 8, 2022

NOT THE BEE: Remember how New Zealand went full tyranny for 2 years to keep Covid from spreading? Yeaaaah… “New Zealand went absolutely bonkers over Covid. Sure, the average age of victims was almost (or over) 80, but instead of locking down the vulnerable and letting everyone else get natural immunity, they locked everything down for 2 years and then basically made it impossible to leave your home if you didn’t inject yourself with an experimental vax that would become ineffective in less than a year. New Zealand’s Prime Minister was a prime example of why Karens should never, ever be put in charge of a nation…now that they did all that, their Covid levels are through the roof, even though most of them are triple- or quadruple-vaxxed.”